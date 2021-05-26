Following the removal of "secret voting committees," The Recording Academy has officially unveiled and implemented the new rules and guidelines for the Grammy Awards. As per a report from Business Wire, the majority will be effective immediately, which means they'll have an impact on next year's ceremony taking place in January of 2022. It should be noted that one of the rules impacting album eligibility will only go into effect in 2023.

Among the rules that are to be implemented moving forward -- the Best Dance Recording category has been changed to Best Dance/Electronic Recording, which ultimately widens the scope of possible inclusion. The Album Of The Year award amendments now ensures that in order to be considered, a project must include 75% worth of "newly recorded material," though the window extends to a generous five years. In addition, all credited artists and contributors on a given album will now be eligible to be included as nominees.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Adjustments for eligibility pertaining to film music categories were also made, which allows film soundtrack composers to decide whether to go for the Grammy when the soundtrack releases or actively waiting until the film comes out.

Speaking on the changes, Harvey Mason jr., Chair & Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy, had this to say:

Our peer-driven awards process is all about engagement, and nothing is more invigorating than seeing our members take part in submitting proposals to move the Academy forward. We’re proud to work alongside today’s music creators to ensure their vision for the music industry is reflected in all that we do, and to continue our commitment to transparency by making these updates readily available to anyone that wishes to submit their art for Grammy recognition.”

It is unclear as to whether or not these adjustments and alterations will be enough to lull The Weeknd back into the fold, as the Canadian superstar appears unwavering in his conviction to boycott the Grammy Awards moving forward. Only time will tell as to whether his absence can make a difference.

