The highly anticipated Godzilla v. Kong film is due to arrive in theaters and on HBO Max (for 30 days) at the end of the month. The film is the fourth culmination of a shared MonsterVerse of films following Godzilla in 2014, Kong: Skull Island in 2017 and Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019. A previous trailer offering a look at what to expect in the film as the monster's face-off arrived earlier in the year, creating ample hype surrounding its upcoming release. Shortly ahead of the official opening, the film studio has just unleashed another trailer teasing the blockbuster showdown between the monsters.



Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Less than two weeks shy of the premiere, the new trailer shows more of what's in store as two of the most iconic popular culture supernatural beings are pitted against each other. It offers a wealth of action, including a scene where the characters go at it underwater as Kong lands a kick against Godzilla. The two also duke it out in a neon-lit Hong Kong, which has been one of the main things highlighted while marketing the film.

The film will have the honor of being the first MonsterVerse film to get a simultaneous theatrical and streaming release. The film will arrive in theaters and HBO Max in the United States on March 31st for viewers to watch.

Godzilla v. Kong is directed by Adam Wingard, who previously directed Netflix's Death Note, as well as the horror projects You're Next and The Guest. The film stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, and Kyle Chandler.

Check out the new trailer below as well as the previously released trailer above and let us know if you'll be tuning in!

[via]