"F9" arrives in theatres on June 25.
The Fast & The Furious, the original film that went on to inspire a decade-spanning film series, was released in 2001, and twenty years later, the franchise behind the Fast saga and spinoff films like Hobbs & Shaw, is gearing up to release the ninth Fast & Furious film, aptly titled F9. Finally arriving this summer after a bevy of delays most related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie stars recurring cast members such as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, and John Cena.
According to Complex, F9 has been teasing a sequence in space for a while, and the trailer further hints at that with a quick glimpse of a scene in which Ludacris and Tyrese drive a rocket-powered car at an unbelievably high altitude. The trailer also the return of Sung Kang’s beloved character Han Lue, who hasn't appeared in a Fast movie since 2006's Tokyo Drift.
Check out the second trailer for the forthcoming film below.
