The Fast & The Furious, the original film that went on to inspire a decade-spanning film series, was released in 2001, and twenty years later, the franchise behind the Fast saga and spinoff films like Hobbs & Shaw, is gearing up to release the ninth Fast & Furious film, aptly titled F9. Finally arriving this summer after a bevy of delays most related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie stars recurring cast members such as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, and John Cena.

Ahead of its release later this year, the film has now shared its second official trailer. The trailer opens up with a heartfelt nod back to Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner before Tyrese 's character steals the show with a hilarious monologue that nearly breaks the fourth wall. "Y'all ever thought about the wild missions we've been on?" he asks. "We've taken out planes, trains, tanks, and I'm not gon' even think about the submarine." The meta-joke perfectly sets up the trailer, as the ninth film in the Fast & Furious saga looks to be just as, if not more, ridiculous.

According to Complex, F9 has been teasing a sequence in space for a while, and the trailer further hints at that with a quick glimpse of a scene in which Ludacris and Tyrese drive a rocket-powered car at an unbelievably high altitude. The trailer also the return of Sung Kang’s beloved character Han Lue, who hasn't appeared in a Fast movie since 2006's Tokyo Drift.

F9, the ninth installment in the long-running Fast & Furious saga, hits theatres this summer on June 25. Check out the second trailer for the forthcoming film below.

