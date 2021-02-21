Malcolm X was gunned down nearly six decades ago in New York City at the age of 39. The civil rights activist was shot dead inside Harlem's Audubon Ballroom, and new evidence regarding the famous assassination suggests that the NYPD and the FBI conspired together in his murder. Lawyers revealed what they called "new evidence of a conspiracy" after Ray Wood, an undercover police officer at the time, penned a letter on his deathbed confessing to the scheme.



Express/Express/Getty Images

In the letter made public by Wood's family and their attorney, he confesses to having the responsibility to ensure Malcolm's security detail was arrested days before the assassination took place. The letter further admits this would guarantee Malcolm X would not have door security at the Audubon Ballroom where he was gunned down.

Today (February 21), Malcolm's three daughters, along with Wood's family and high-profile Civil Rights lawyer Ben Crump are requesting that the murder investigation be re-opened in light of the incriminating evidence. "So, what we're trying to do is talk about restorative justice is as lawyers -- try to pursue relentless justice," said attorney Ray Hamlin.

"On behalf of the legacy of Malcolm X, Dr, Betty Shabazz, on behalf of his family his lineage who is here." Three Nation of Islam members were convicted in the murder and last year the Manhatten DA began a review of the convictions after meeting with the Innocence Project, a foundation dedicated to exonerating the wrongly accused. With the new evidence in mind, the DA has said that, "the review of this matter is active and ongoing."

The NYPD released a statement regarding these new allegations on Saturday (February 20) saying, "Several months ago, the Manhattan District Attorney initiated a review of the investigation and prosecution that resulted in two convictions for the murder of Malcolm X."

They continued, "The NYPD has provided all available records relevant to that case to the District Attorney. The Department remains committed to assisting with that review in any way."

[via]