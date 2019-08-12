New Era and the NFL have today launched the 2019 Official NFL Cold Weather Collection, which will be worn by players and coaches on NFL sidelines during the 2019-2020 season. It may not feel like it right now, but football season is right around the corner and with that comes the harsh reality that the winter months are rapidly approaching.

The Cold Weather Collection features each team’s established year and the "NFL 100 logo," in celebration of the league's centenary.

Available in the colors for all 32 NFL teams, the collection consists of the following trio of styles:

New Era Cold Weather Home Sport Knit: This year’s edition of the iconic knit features team-colored striping with a felt embroidered team logo patch on the front. The interior is fleece-lined for warmth on those cold winter nights and the knit has a fun removable pompom on top to help fans rep their team.

New Era Cold Weather Road Sport Knit: This knit boldly displays the team name in oversized lettering and includes a silicone team patch displaying the team’s established year on the front with a removable pompom on top. Featuring a fleece lining, this is sure to keep fans warm as they follow their favorite teams on the road.

New Era Women’s Cold Weather Cuff Knit: This chic, chunky knit, marbled with team-colored yarn, features a team logo on the front. With a fleece interior, it will keep female fans toasty and stylish during the winter season.

The New Era 2019 Official NFL Cold Weather Collection, releasing alongside the Sideline Collection, is available now at www.neweracap.com as well as most sporting goods and headwear retailers for $29.99.

