Days after news arrived of the new Kid Cudi X New Era collab of a special edition Cleveland Indians All-Star hat, celebrating Cudi's ties to the MLB All-Star Game host city, New Era Japan has now connected with Japanese media franchise, Dragon Ball, for a heavily graphitized collection. The celebrated anime lends its distinct designs for a unique range of collaborative snapbacks and T-shirts. Multiple characters (most notably, Goku) and noticeable motifs designed by Akira Toriyama for the show, are heavily and boldly featured on each piece.

The collection boasts seven new types of 9THIRTYTM "dad" caps, three never-before-seen approaches to New Era’s iconic 59FIFTY fitted caps, as well as, three t-shirts which keep it simple, in black and white colorways. What's cool about the collection, is that there's a heavy focus on the Dragon Ball aspect, but designs are still kept simple, and not over-the-top - meaning they're likely to appeal to an older audience as well as a younger one. Each graphic incorporates motifs from both the iconic series, as well as New Era, with a Dragon Ball discreetly featured inside the brand’s logo, Shenron weaved through fresh New Era typography, and more. The collection has been made available as of July 4 via New Era Japan’s webstore, and pieces range between ¥3,800 JPY and ¥5,500 JPY (approximately equal to $35 USD to $51 USD), leaving it within the "affordable streetwear" category. Check out some of the items below, or head to the website for the full offerings.

