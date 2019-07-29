New Era has today launched their 2019 NFL Sideline Collection, featuring the hats that players and coaches will wear throughout the season. The collection pays homage to the NFL's 100th season, honoring the decades that each NFL franchise was established.

For example:

1910’s-1920s: These caps feature a piped crown with a melton wool fabric and team color visor and team patch embroidery. Teams featured in this decade include Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and New York Giants.

1930s – 1950s: Featuring a dark melton wool with a team logo patch, these caps feature the team’s established year, along with the current logo is displayed on the right side. Teams featured in this decade include Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins.

1960s: These caps combine popular styles from the 60s, like retro script logos and woven rope, with a modern look. The caps from this decade include Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings.

1960s – 1970s: Screen-printed logos, foam and mesh were popular in this timeframe, so these caps feature screen-printed logos on a foam front and mesh backing. Teams featured in this decade include Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

1990s – 2000s: Caps from these decades include alternate color blocks within each team logo. Franchises featured in these decades include the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Both "Home" and "Away" collections will be available in a mix of styles, including the 59Fifty fitted, Low-profile 59FIFTY fitted, 9FIFTY snapback, 39THIRTY stretch fit and women’s 9TWENTY.

The New Era 2019 NFL Sideline Collection is available today via neweracap.com with prices ranging from $27.99 - $39.99.