New Era has today introduced the 2019 NBA Draft Series, which includes the snapback hats that will be worn by draftees such as Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett as they make their way across the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn next Thursday, June 20.

The collection also consists of the 59FIFTY fitted, 9TWENTY adjustable, 39THIRTY stretch, 29TWENTY and knit silhouettes.

Each of the hats in the 2019 NBA Draft Series features a custom felt patch with a gold team identifying mark, an official team logo pin, team specific striping detail and embroidery on the side that details the team’s established date, location and anthem.

“As the Authentic Cap of the NBA, we’re excited to be the first piece of team gear that these draftees put on as they begin their journey to become stars in this league,” said John Connors, Director of Basketball at New Era Cap. “The New Era 2019 NBA Authentics: Draft Series pays homage to the varsity jacket including elements like a custom felt patch, team striping and embroidered team information.”

The New Era 2019 NBA Authentics: Draft Series is available now at neweracap.com, as well as select sporting goods and headwear retailers. Prices range from $30-$38.

Check out some of the styles below.

