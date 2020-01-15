New Era is celebrating their 100th anniversary by launching several special edition collections throughout the year, featuring new designs, product collaborations, and re-issues of classic caps and apparel.

The brand’s 100-year legacy began by creating fashionable Gatsby-style hats in the 1920’s and evolved into the New Era 59FIFTY fitted cap in the 1950’s, which has been worn by some of the most elite athletes at monumental moments in their career. As we know, New Era has also established itself as the go-to lifestyle hat for fans of the game including celebs, artists and others.

In commemoration of their 100 years of business and in celebration of the future of New Era, the brand will has lined up global partnerships with legendary fashion brands Helmut Lang, Yohji Yanamoto, Levi’s, and Havianas, visual artist Daniel Arsham; contemporary furniture brand Modernica; watch brand Casio G-SHOCK; and the brand’s first-ever circular economy product with Pentatonic.

Stay tuned for more details of what's to come.