The New England Patriots have been caught spying in the past, but another chapter in their cheating history is unfolding in 2019. NFL on FOX's Jay Glazer released the footage this weekend, giving the world a good view of the incriminating evidence. During the filming, you can hear a Bengals' security guard getting irate and raising his concerns about the filming. The Patriots claim they were filming for "Do Your Job," a web series, but the security guard isn't buying it. "And, this is a piece your filming on your advanced scout?," asked the guard. When the Patriots videographer responded, the guard gets even more suspicious. "Yeah? C'mon guys! I don't see the advanced scout in this footage," he bellowed.

"No, that's not. We were trying to get some field perspective. That's my bad," explained the Patriots videographer. "That's why you were thinking you could take that?," asked the guard. After the guy filming the Bengals' sideline stated that he would delete the footage, you can hear the Bengals' guard laugh and casually say, "The damage is done my friend!" Patriots coach Bill Belichick has denied all involvement, but the NFL has opened up an investigation into the incident. Check out the footage below.