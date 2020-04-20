Tom Brady is no longer a member of the New England Patriots which is some pretty horrendous news if you're a fan of the team. Without a star quarterback at the helm, it remains to be seen how good this team will be next season. In fact, the Buffalo Bills are now favored to win the AFC East which would certainly be a change of pace from what we are used to. Regardless, the Patriots are excited about next season and are already teasing their fans with some new threads.

Today on Twitter, the Patriots celebrated Patriots Day with a fresh look at their new uniforms for 2020. As they describe on social media, these jerseys are a tribute to the team's history while also providing a look that screams "future."

Overall, these are incredibly clean and if you're a Pats fan, you will be happy to know that these are already on sale for your shopping pleasure. Numerous teams have been unveiling new uniforms as of late but so far, it seems like the Patriots have the best ones to date. As a lifelong Pats hater, that was incredibly painful to write.

Let us know what you think about these, in the comments below.