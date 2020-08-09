Tylor Norwood is directing a new documentary about the final days of iconic comedian Robin Williams. Robin's Wish will tackle Williams' struggle with Lewy Body Dementia and its effect on his suicide in August 2014.

Ryan Pierse / Getty Images

"Armed with the name of a brain disease I’d never heard of, I set out on a mission to understand it, and that led me down my unchosen path of advocacy," Williams' widow, Schneider Williams, told Entertainment Weekly in a statement. "With invaluable help from leading medical experts, I saw that what Robin and I had gone through, finally made sense — our experience matched up with the science."

"And what I discovered along the way was bigger than me and bigger than Robin," she continued. "The full story was revealed during the making of this film, and it holds the truth that Robin and I had been searching for."

Last month would have been Williams' 68th birthday. He is survived by Scheinder and three children.

"We had been discussing what we wanted our legacies to be in life; when it was our time to go, how we wanted to have made people feel," she recalled. "Without missing a beat, Robin said, 'I want to help people be less afraid.'"

Check out the official trailer for Robin's Wish below. The film will be released on September 1.

[Via]