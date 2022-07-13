The Los Angeles Police Commission announced that the officer who knelt on New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes’ neck broke department protocols.

Hayes was arrested on July 28, 2021 after cops responded to a domestic disturbance at his then girlfriend's house around 3 a.m. Hayes reportedly refused to allow officers to enter the home when they arrived, which led to an altercation between Hayes and the police.

One officer was injured in the incident and Hayes, who was tased during the incident, was heard on video telling cops he couldn't breathe, which led to an LAPD investigation into excessive use of force.

Body cam video of the incident has been released by TMZ Sports, which shows officers wrestling the 22-year-old to the ground, where an officer put his knee on the throat of Hayes twice, once for four seconds and once for 11 seconds.

The review from the LAPD Commission states the officer unintentionally applied pressure to Hayes' trachea or windpipe ... although it was not enough to make him go unconscious, according to the LA Times.

The investigation concluded anyone with the same experience and training would know the officer's actions were not "proportional, objectively reasonable, or necessary."

It is unclear if the ruling will result in punishment for the officer.

Additionally, Hayes' ex-girlfriend, Sofia Jamora, is suing him for assault, battery, and infliction of emotional distress, claiming he assaulted her on multiple occasions during the relationship.

Hayes is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. If he doesn’t reach a deal with the Pelicans during the offseason, he’ll become a restricted free agent in 2023. It is unclear if the charges will result in a suspension from the NBA.

Hayes was sentenced to three years probation due to the 2021 arrest. The 22-year-old pleaded no contest to the charges and is required to perform 450 hours of community service and attend weekly domestic violence classes.

