New reports by BOSSIP, confirm that the Senate has just approved a policy pushing the age-limit for e-cigarettes and vaping to 21 years old. To note that previously the age was only 18. The major policy change will come into effect in approximately 16 states. D.C., California, New Jersey and Hawaii had already upped the age limit prior to this bill approval hence it is now required for the other states to follow.

Relatedly, since vaping has become popular, there's been a lot of controversy around it. It was not long ago that was reported on vaping-related deaths increasing drastically this year. State health officer Dr. Scott Harriss chimed on the issue, stating: "While this current outbreak is being investigated, the safest option is to refrain from using any e-cigarette or vape product." The publication details how The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has 805 confirmed cases of patients with lung injuries due to vaping. New York has already taken measures to ban vaping and flavoured e-cigarettes. “Vaping is dangerous. Period,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomoy stated. “No one can say long-term use of vaping — where you’re inhaling steam and chemicals deep into your lungs — is healthy.”

