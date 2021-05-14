New Balance is one of the premier brands in sportswear and the same can be said of BAPE when it comes to the streetwear world. These two brands are huge in their respective lanes, and now, they are teaming up for a dope new collection called "Apes Together Strong." This collection features two new colorways of the New Balance 2002R, and it also features two pullover hoodies, three t-shirts, two full-zip hoodies, and two pairs of cargo shorts, which helps tie the collection together.

As you can see in some of the official photos below, the New Balance 2002R has two distinct offerings. The first is a more muted grey model which features some BAPE camo throughout. The other shoe is black with green BAPE camo and, of course, both shoes have the unique shark tooth motif on the back heel. As for the rest of the pieces, they all have distinct BAPE and New Balance features such as their respective logos and BAPE camo. Thanks to the more muted colors, these pieces are all extremely tasteful and will certainly get fans excited.

The collection will officially be released on June 5th in China and a North American release will follow suit, shortly after.

Image via BAPE

