After originally adopting the New Balance OMN1S as his go-to on-court silhouette, the Boston-bred athletic apparel company is blessing Kawhi Leonard with his very first signature sneaker, the New Balance KAWHI. Less than two years ago, Kawhi Leonard and Jordan Brand shared a budding relationship that was for sure going to provide the sneaker community with unlimited sneaker grails. However, when the two-time NBA Champion decided to take his talents to New Balance he left the basketball realm and sneakerheads in collective confusion.

The New Balance KAWHI features a white mesh upper complete with heat-transferred synthetic overlays, textile mesh quarter panels, and mid-ankle cut collar. The synthetic heel counter acts as a lockdown bed while the specifics about the sneaker's midsole cushioning remains to be a mystery. The multicolored tongue flaunts Kawhi's newest logo while the transparent, herringbone-patterned outsole provides the silhouette with more character.

Kawhi Leonard is currently wearing his sneaker during tonight's NBA All-Star game while fans of the sneaker will be able to get their hands on the brand new basketball sneaker sometime this spring. Check out Kawhi Leonard's New Balance KAWHI signature silhouette in detail in the photos provided below and let us know your thoughts on the sneaker in the comment section below.

