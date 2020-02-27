New Balance's resurgence in the basketball space reached new heights on Thursday, as the Boston-based brand announced a multi-year partnership with the NBA, that will make New Balance an official marketing partner of the league.

As part of the deal, New Balance will create authentic broadcast, digital and retail content featuring New Balance-sponsored athletes, such as Los Angeles Clippers All Star Kawhi Leonard, in their respective NBA uniforms and team logos. New Balance will celebrate the new deal with their "We Got Now" global brand campaign featuring Kawhi which will air during the Denver Nuggets at LA Clippers game on Friday, February 28th at 10:30pm ET ESPN.

Take an early look at the spot in the video embedded below.

New Balance just recently launched Kawhi's first-ever signature basketball shoe, simply named the "KAWHI," during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago. Others on the growing New Balance roster include San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray and Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Darius Bazley.