New Balance Basketball has added another rising NBA star to their ever-growing roster, as San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray has joined the NB Hoops team. To officially welcome him to the New Balance family, Murray is featured in a new commercial spot where he reveals the "Lights Out" OMN1S colorway launching globally December 4.

Murray joins the New Balance Basketball roster alongside two-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard and 2019 first-round draft pick Darius Bazley.

“The hard work that I put in every day is a testament to my attitude and outlook as a professional athlete. No matter what obstacles you have in front of you, dedicate yourself and you can overcome adversity,” said Murray. “I surround myself with my family and my teammates to stay motivated. This is why I partnered with New Balance – to join a brand that inspires and is a catalyst to positive change.”

According to New Balance, the name OMN1S is derived from the Latin omnis, a word meaning “of everything”. New Balance’s debut basketball shoe was made for the modern day positionless player, featuring the brand's "FitWeave" upper and a full-length FuelCell midsole.

Take a look at the "Lights Out" colorway below.

