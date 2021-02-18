It looks like Andre 3000 might be making his annual re-appearance with an upcoming feature on Maryland rapper IDK's new song. Best known for his songs "24", "Once Upon A Time" with Denzel Curry, and "Mazel Tov" with A$AP Ferg, IDK might have a record that will top everything else in his discography, teasing an Andre 3000 verse on Twitter.

Posting a screenshot of his text messages to his followers, IDK put the focus on a message from the legendary OutKast rapper, pointing out that he sent an audio file back to him on Thursday morning. "10:13am PST," wrote IDK as the caption, putting emphasis on the time the file was sent. The tweet doesn't contain much other information, but it seemingly confirms a collaboration between the two, which will excite IDK's fanbase and general hip-hop lovers alike.

Aside from his sporadic appearances in public with his flute, Andre 3000 has been as reclusive as ever lately. New music is scarce from the iconic rapper, so anything of this sort signals jumps for joy among his supporters.

Three Stacks was also recently brought up during an interview with Young Thug, where the Atlanta rapper said he "never paid attention" to his music. Many found the comments to be disrespectful, prompting Thugger to turn around and seemingly cop a rare watch for the artist.



Do you think we could be in for an upcoming IDK x Andre 3000 collaboration?