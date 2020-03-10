The Air Jordan 11 Low is returning to retailers next month in a brand new colorway that looks to combine two of the silhouette's most iconic color schemes: Concord and Bred. Essentially, the kicks are a red-bottom "Concord" Air Jordan 11 Low with an additional hit of red appearing on the '23' branding on the heel.

Rumors of the upcoming release first surfaced back in the fall of 2019, but we're now just weeks away from the launch date. According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, this Chicago Bulls-friendly colorway will be arriving on April 25th in sizes for the whole fam - Men's pairs will be priced at $185, while grade school, pre-school and toddler sizes check in at $140, $80 and $60, respectively.

At the moment, this is the only traditional Air Jordan 11 Low on the calendar for 2020, although there is reportedly a "Black Cement" Air Jordan 11 Low IE in the works for later this year. Click here for more details on that colorway and continue scrolling for some additional shots of the Concord x Bred AJ11 Low.