The world has just received a new look at the new Star Wars movie. A trailer has been released of the new installment, Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker, and it looks as gripping as ever. According to Hypebeast, the 30-second clip of the new film in the infamous series shows "a first live-action look at the Knights of Ren." There is not a lot known about this group in the series but they have been referenced since Rey's visions in The Force Awakens. Now that the trailer is here, showing the first glimpse of the mysterious Knights of Ren organization, fans can begin their countdown to the full story on December 20th when the movie is set for release.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

A Reddit user found that there may be a tie-in to Disney +'s Mandalorian series, analyzing yellow bolts firing from behind Kylo Ren which are typically used by Mandalorians. Normally in Star Wars the bolts are always blue, red or green, so the yellow stood out to the user. While there is still a lot of speculation around what is to come from the movie, fans now have their first look. Star Wars was first released in 1977 and the storyline still intrigues hoards of movie-goers. Check out the trailer below to get an idea of what's to come next in the series.