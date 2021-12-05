Never Broke Again Artist RJAE Is Hungry On "Show Me My Opponent"

The Never Broke Again label is having quite the run in the second half of 2021. Whether it be their frontman NBA YoungBoy's Sincerely Kentrell album going No. 1, YB earning a Grammy nomination, their other star NoCap being released from prison or dropping their compilation label album Never Broke Again: The Compilation, Vol. 1, they cannot seem to lose.

Included in this mix is their signee RJAE, as he was featured on three of the tracks for the compilation project, which came out on Nov. 19. The week after, RJAE decided to release some solo work, as he dropped his single "Show Me My Opponent" on Nov. 26.

"Show Me My Opponent" consists of hard-hitting 808s on the instrumental, which combine well with RJAE's choppy but self-assured flow. With a chip on his shoulder, RJAE spits about not being afraid of any competitor, as he feels it doesn't get much better than him when it comes to rapping.

With no hook and two verses separated by a brief bridge, RJAE calls out phony streams and fake tough guys, while claiming his upbringing shaped his determination.

Check out "Show Me My Opponent" by RJAE below.

Quotable Lyrics

Who would've thought all it took was a little time and patience

Straight up, so I guess this is what it's come to

F**k screamin' I'm the goat, if you dont believe me it's f**k you

I spit at your corspe

Take your b*tch, pass her around, and take a piss in her pores