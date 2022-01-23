Neve Campbell says she didn't realize who The Weeknd was when her publicist told her that she was mentioned in the lyrics for Dawn FM. The star of Scream discussed the shoutout during a recent interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

On “Here We Go… Again,” featuring Tyler, the Creator, The Weeknd sings, “I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell."



Matthew Eisman / Getty Images

“How crazy is that? It’s pretty crazy,” Campbell told Corden. “Well at first, my publicist told me, and she was like, ‘The Weeknd,’ and I was like, ‘Wait, which weekend? Last weekend?’ I had no idea what she was talking about.”

“And then I realized, ‘Oh, the guy who played at the Super Bowl! That guy!'” Campbell continued.

Corden teased her for not knowing one of the most popular musicians alive.

“I can only think he’ll be really disappointed if he knows that you described him as the guy from the Super Bowl, given he’s arguably one of the biggest and best-selling artists of his generation," Corden said.

“I’m just so bad with pop culture,” Campbell admitted.

The fifth title in the Scream franchise hit theaters last week.

Check out Campbell's appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden below.

