Nevaeh Jolie Drops Off New Single, "Chew Me"

Def Jam's Nevaeh Jolie is known for tracks like "Too Much," "OTB," and "Screwed Up," but on their latest release, the recording artist wants listeners to "Chew Me."

Showing off their lyrical abilities and obvious taste for the luxury life, Jolie raps "All in my DM's, your n*gga looking for a friend / Ain't no peace sign, bitch, you looking at a Benz / Cartier frames got the wood up on the lens / He say how you get so savage / Okay, where do I begin."

While previewing the single on Instagram, Jolie teased that fans are in for a "new era" from the "Sorry, I'm High" hitmaker, which leaves us eager to see what's in store for the rising R&B star.

Stream "Chew Me" on Soundcloud, Apple Music, or Spotify below, and let us know what your favourite New Music Friday arrivals from this week are in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

One look and they choose me

I'm a walkin' movie

Booty so juicy, got it spillin' out my two-piece

Bubble yum, tasty, that's gon' make them hate me

Her man wanna hit it but I just let him chew me