It doesn't appear that Wilson Chandler intends to resign the lease at his Brooklyn Heights apartment building.

Less than 24 hours after the Brooklyn Nets announced that four players on the team had tested positive for the coronavirus, including Kevin Durant, Wilson was reportedly told by building management to stay out of all common areas in the complex. Wilson took to twitter on Wednesday morning to voice his displeasure with the building manager, which included the following gem: "Fuck that lady man."

Al Bello/Getty Images

In a series of tweets, Wilson described how the building manager never asked how he was doing or if he had tested positive. Furthermore, the veteran forward estimates that there are over 300+ people in his building, not to mention all the deliveries that come through, and there's no telling how many of those people might unknowingly be infected.

Chandler's tweets read:

"Building manager called me saying “Oh, I seen Nets players had the virus. We would like to know your status. And if you could possibly stay out of the lobby etc. We can’t afford to lose our staff.”" "Didn’t even ask was I ok, one. And two, she didn’t ask me if I had been tested and if it was negative or positive. Fuck this building man. I’m going home. Has to be 300 + plus ppl in this building coming and going. Plus Fed Ex and UPs deliveries, Amazon etc. Fuck that lady man."

The Nets have not yet revealed the three other players that have tested positive, and they are not at all required to do so. The only way we learned of Kevin Durant's positive test is because he issued a statement to The Athletic's Shams Charania.