When the Brooklyn Nets took a 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the NBA playoffs, many felt like the Bucks were finished. Giannis Antetokounmpo was missing a ton of shots and players like Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday just looked soft. In Games 3 and 4, that all changed as all three of those players stepped up and helped tie the series. The Brooklyn Nets were also dealt a horrific hand as Kyrie Irving suffered an ankle injury that has kept him out of the rest of the series.

Games 5 and 6 were an even split between the Bucks and the Nets, and now, we are about to have ourselves a Game 7, in Brooklyn. The first spot in the Eastern Conference Finals is on the line, and for players like Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, this is a game that could very well define their legacies.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Pretty well every single NBA fan is going to want to watch this game, as it could have huge implications on who wins the championship. The match officially begins at 8:30 PM EST and TNT will be carrying the broadcast. This means we will get the Inside the NBA crew doing the game, which always makes for a fantastic viewing experience.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images