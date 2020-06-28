Nets veteran forward Wilson Chandler is the fourth NBA player to opt for the 2020-21 season's return in Orlando at the end of July. Chandler says the health of his family "has to come first."

Mike Lawrie / Getty Images

"As difficult as it will be to not be with my teammates, the health and well-being of my family has to come first," Chandler told ESPN Sunday. "Thank you to the Nets organization for understanding and supporting me in this decision, and I will be watching and rooting for our team in Orlando."

In response to his decision, the Nets signed forward Justin Anderson out of the G League as a replacement.

Wilson made headlines in March for an incident involving COVID-19 and an altercation with his building manager: “Building manager called me saying ‘Oh, I seen Nets players had the virus. We would like to know your status. And if you could possibly stay out of the lobby etc. We can’t afford to lose our staff,’” Chandler tweeted. “Didn’t even ask was I ok, one. And two, she didn’t ask me if I had been tested and if it was negative or positive. Fuck this building man. I’m going home.”

The NBA is set to return on July 30 with 22 teams competing in Orlando, Florida.

