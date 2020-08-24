This season was a frustrating one for the Brooklyn Nets who came in with a ton of promise. After signing Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, it was believed that the Nets would be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. Of course, without KD, it was going to be hard, however, Irving ran into his own injury issues which set the Nets back for most of the season. In the middle of their campaign, the team fired head coach Kenny Atkinson and ended up going on to finish seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, before being swept by the Raptors in the first-round.

Now, the Nets are looking at hiring a new head coach and according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, it looks like they are going after a high-profile legend. There have been rumors that the Nets are interested in Gregg Popovich of the Spurs but now, these rumors seem confirmed as he is their dream candidate heading into the offseason.

Popovich is still under contract with the Spurs although the legendary coach has always taken things year by year, so there is a slight chance that he could end up ditching the Spurs for a Nets team that is set up to do some big things.

Stay tuned for updates on this coaching pursuit as we will be sure to bring them to you.