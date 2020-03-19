If you're a basketball fan, the last week has been incredibly hard. In reality, it feels like we just lived out an entire decade in the span of a week. It's not fun for anyone involved but at the end of the day, we are all in this together and are doing our best to make sure this virus gets stopped in its tracks. The Brooklyn Nets have gotten the worst of the Coronavirus when compared to other NBA teams. Four players, including Kevin Durant, all tested positive for COVID-19 this past week.

As soon as players started to get symptoms, the entire team was tested. While this is great for precautionary reasons, some felt as though it was yet another example of how athletes and rich people get preferential treatment when it comes to limited tests. Today, the Nets issued a statement in which they explained why it was so imported for them to be tested so quickly.

"If we had waited for players to exhibit symptoms, they might have continued to pose a risk to their family, friends and the public," the statement read.

In light of the Nets diagnosis, the Los Angeles Lakers recently got tested as well and now, the players are being asked to quarantine themselves. Needless to say, we are living in some harsh times and we are all hoping to get through this as quickly as possible.