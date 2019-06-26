Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are two of the biggest free agents on the market this Summer and it appears as though the Brooklyn Nets are the biggest threat to land both of these players. As it stands, Irving appears to be the most likely to end up signing in Brooklyn, while KD is still uncertain about his future. A new report from Marc Stein of the New York Times, states that the Nets are actually interested in using DeAndre Jordan as a possible sweetener when luring Durant to the Barclays Center.

Durant, Irving, and Jordan are all pretty good friends and having Jordan on the Nets would certainly make them a more attractive team to someone like Durant. It is believed that Durant's willingness to play for the New York Knicks had a lot to do with Jordan's presence on the team, so this Nets news isn't very surprising.

Nets fans should proceed with caution here though as Durant will be sidelined for the entire 2019-2020 season with a ruptured Achilles which means he won't be able to join the team right away.

Stay tuned for updates regarding free agency as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news.