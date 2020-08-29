During the middle of the NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets made the surprising decision to fire head coach Kenny Atkinson. The move seemed to be motivated by Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving who want a head coach with championship pedigree leading the team. For now, it remains to be seen who will be hired to become the next coach although there are certainly some big names in the running, at least for right now. In fact, some believe the Nets could be going after Gregg Popovich.

One of the other names floating around is Ty Lue who is currently an assistant with the Los Angeles Clippers. He helped bring a championship to Cleveland in 2016 and he is also a candidate for jobs in Philadelphia and New Orleans. However, according to Ian Begley of SNY, the Nets simply aren't sold on Lue's services.

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Per Ian Begley of SNY:

"But it’s worth noting that some people in the Nets organization, per SNY sources, expressed pessimism about the idea of hiring Lue after the club parted ways with Kenny Atkinson. It’s unclear, specifically, why those members of the organization were pessimistic about the possibility of hiring Lue. And it’s entirely possible that the club has changed its mind on Lue."

Over the coming months, the Nets will have some big decisions to make. With two superstar players on the roster, there is pressure to win now and if they can't get the right coach, then they could be in trouble moving forward.

[Via]