Kyrie Irving is refusing to get vaccinated and as a result, he can't play any home games for the Brooklyn Nets. The organization has told him that he won't be allowed to play any games this season as they have no interest in a player who only goes out half of the time. With that being said, the Nets are in a bad situation and no one understands this more than the team's part-owner Joseph Tsai.

Recently Tsai sat down with ESPN where he spoke about the Kyrie situation and what it's going to mean for the team going forward. As Tsai noted, he wants Kyrie to get the vaccine, however, he respects the player's choice. When asked when Kyrie would ever get back on the court, Tsai was uncertain.

Per Tsai:

"I don't know. Either he has to be vaccinated in order to come back if the New York mandate is still in place. And don't ask me when they may or may not change the New York mandate. Again, if you ask the people that are making decisions at the city level, they are going to say we are going to rely on science, rely on what the health department tells us [in order to proceed]."

This remains a sore spot for the Nets right now, especially with the team struggling without their tried and true point guard. At this rate, Kyrie could very well retire as he seems to want to stick to his guns. If he does anything else, the backlash from both sides would be quite the sight to see.

