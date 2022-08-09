Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai recently sat down to discuss his future with the franchise. Of course, Durant had previously demanded a trade and has since been waiting for the Nets to pull the trigger on a deal. The Nets want the house for KD, and it doesn't seem like there are any teams out there right now who have the assets to make this trade work.

During the meeting with Tsai, Durant came out and said that he would stay with the Nets, but it would have to come at the expense of Sean Marks and Steve Nash. KD doesn't believe in their leadership, and he doesn't want to play for the franchise if they are still employed.

Elsa/Getty Images

Well, it seems like Tsai has made a decision, and KD is not going to be happy about it. While taking to Twitter, Tsai came out and said that he believes in the team's executives and that he will not put players above them. Simply put, Tsai is putting his foot down.

"Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets," Tsai wrote.

This means that a trade will now have to take place. Tsai is choosing Marks and Nash over Durant, which indicates that a trade is going to be imminent. While it's been difficult for the Nets to get one done, it's clear that it will have to happen sooner rather than later.