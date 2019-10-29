If you're familiar with Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving, then you're well aware of the fact that he has his very own sneaker deal with Nike. The Nike Kyrie line is one of the most popular performance basketball shoes on the market and every year, Irving and Nike team up for a brand new model. There have been numerous teasers for the upcoming Nike Kyrie 6 and now, Nike has come through with the official images for the shoe.

If you're a Brooklyn Nets fan, then this initial colorway will definitely be up your alley. The shoe is covered in black with white accents. while orange and blue makes its way to the outsole. The Kyrie Irving logo is placed onto the tongue while the Illuminati-looking eye is firmly on the back heel. Overall, it's a pretty clean looking shoe and is in a similar vein as the Nike Kyrie 5. If you're looking for a basketball shoe to start the season, these could be a great option.

According to Sole Collector, they will be dropping on Friday, November 22nd.

Image via Nike

