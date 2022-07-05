Kevin Durant is the biggest story in the entire NBA right now as he has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets franchise. This is news that has completely shocked the NBA and when it comes to KD's legacy, people feel as though he has completely ruined any of the goodwill he had left.

Either way, the NBA is a player's league and he most certainly has the power to get what he wants. There are 29 other teams in the NBA who would love to have KD on their roster, and as you can imagine, numerous teams have been picking up the phone to see if they can get something done.

Elsa/Getty Images

According to Brian Lewis of The New York Post, the Nets are perfectly fine with keeping KD if they can't find the right deal. Durant isn't a player you just give away, and should the Nets fail to find a good deal, there are already some interesting plans in place.

Per Lewis:

"League personnel say the Nets have implied if they don’t get what they want, this could well drag on into training camp. With tons of offers for Durant, but none they couldn’t refuse and no rush to move him, the Nets are putting out the vibe that they could bring the forward (and maybe even Irving) into camp and see if all parties can make this work. Or if not, all play nice until a world-beating trade proposal is made."

Elsa/Getty Images

