Kyrie Irving isn't allowed to play home games for the Brooklyn Nets, however, he is allowed to watch them courtside. It is a very bizarre piece of the city's vaccination laws, and many are frustrated over it. In fact, Kevin Durant had some words for mayor Eric Adams last night, as he said that the mayor needs to figure things out sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, for the Nets, the rules won't be changing in the immediate future, and it seems as though the rules are even more confusing than originally thought. For instance, Irving can watch games courtside, but when it comes to actually interacting with his teammates in the locker room, that is a no go.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports, the Nets were fined $50K by the league for breaking COVID safety protocols. The New York law states that the locker room is a place of work while courtside isn't. Therefore, having Kyrie in the locker room is a breach of the laws that have been put in place. It is all very confusing, and it has ultimately cost the Nets much more money than it probably should have. After all, unvaccinated players from opposing teams are allowed to play at the Barclays Center.

This continues to be a storyline to watch so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA.