An immense 55-song soundtrack for Netflix's "The Witcher" has been released.

Including fan-favorite "Toss A Coin To Your Witcher," The Witcher (Music from the Netflix Original Series) runs for over three hours. Swiss-Italian composer Giona Ostinelli and Russian-born American producer Sonya Belousova arranged the soundtrack.

"The Witcher" has quickly become one of Netflix's most popular shows. Henry Cavil leads as Geralt of Rivia in this adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's books, which have also been made into one of the most successful game franchises of the last decade. Geralt is a witcher, a mutated human who specializes in killing monsters for coin.

"Through its first four weeks of release, 76 million member households chose to watch this action-packed fantasy, starring Henry Cavill. As a testament to how our hit content can penetrate the global zeitgeist and influence popular culture, the show’s launch drove up sales of The Witcher books and games around the world, and spawned a viral musical hit," Netflix said during their quarterly earnings report.

The show has been renewed for a second season which is set to release in 2021. As for how long the show could run, Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told NME, “I’ve been quoted saying seven and 20, but basically, I will write this series as long as one: the source material holds out. But two: as long as audiences are interested in watching it.”