Halloween is a long way away, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a horror movie marathon anyway. Earlier today (January 31st), Netflix unleashed the trailer for its Texas Chainsaw Massacre reboot, which sees the return of the infamous villain Leatherface after a five-decade-long hibernation.

"The film takes place a long time after the original Texas Chainsaw," star Elsie Fisher explained in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "It's about a group of people who come to this town and things don't quite go as planned. It mixes a lot of important real-life issues with horror these, which is always something I love."





Other cast members include Sarah Yarkin, Mark Burnham, Jacob Latimore, Moe Dunford, Olwen Fouéré, Alice Krige, Jessica Allain and Nell Hudson. In the director's chair was David Blue Garcia (known for projects like Tejano and Blood Fest), and production was taken care of by Fede Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues.

"I think the first movie really hit a nerve when portraying that culture clash between the countryside and the city," Álvarez told EW. "Back in the ’70s, the hippies were representing the youth of the city."

"This time, they’re more like millennial hipsters from Austin who are very entrepreneurial and have a dream of getting away from the city and back to the countryside. They’re trying to gentrify small-town America — and let’s just say they encounter some pushback."

Check out the trailer for Texas Chainsaw Massacre, arriving exclusively on Netflix Friday, February 18th below, and let us know if you plan to tune in in the comments.

