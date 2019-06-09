Ahead of the anticipated season three of Netflix's Stranger Things that arrives on July 4th, the series has just announced that an official soundtrack will accompany the season. According to Pitchfork, the musical offering will be-be equipped with “15 classic tracks” from the ’80s as well as an original cast recording. The soundtrack will be different from the score of the season.

The digital, cassette and CD versions will be available as of July 5th with a 12" vinyl edition will arrive on July 26th.



Paul Zimmerman/WireImage/Getty

Stranger Things star David Harbour recently discussed the upcoming season and detailed how the finale is the "most moving."

"Millie [Eleven] is growing up and I think that's the terrifying thing for Hopper. He doesn't like the idea of his baby daughter hanging out with boys," David explained. "So the season starts with him a little bit uncomfortable. His daughter is becoming a teenager and beginning to find herself, so that's scarier for Hopper than any Demogorgon creature that he's going to have to deal with."

He added: "You get to see a lot of that throughout the season and it's very unexpected what happens in the end and it's very, very moving. I think episode eight is the most moving thing we've ever shot."

Peep the latest trailer for season three below and let us know if you'll be tuning in for the season three premiere that's just weeks away.