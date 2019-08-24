September is shaping up to be a strong month for Netflix.
As the month of August winds down, another helping of binge-worthy Netflix content approaches. The month of September looks to be a streaming friendly one with an ample number of shows and movies scheduled to hit your computer screens, TVs, tablets, and phones. The list covers classic comedies, action movies as well as new seasons of our favorite shows.
Perhaps, most noteworthy is the addition of both The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. While The Fellowship of the Ring appears to be absent, fans will definitely want to revisit this series. The books, written by J. R. R. Tolkien, were a major inspiration for George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire (Game of Thrones).
There are a handful of classic comedies coming up as well. The timeless, Superbad, starring Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, and Seth Rogen will be ready to stream September 1st, as well as Adam Sandler's, You Don't Mess with the Zohan. You can check out the full line-up below.
September 1
300
68 Kill
American Psycho (2000)
Dante’s Peak
Elena
For the Birds
Igor
Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6
Moving Art: Season 3
My Sister’s Keeper
Mystic River
Olmo & the Seagull
Open Season
Rebel in the Rye
Scream: Season 3
Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1
Spookley the Square Pumpkin
Stripes
Superbad
The Lake House
The Last Exorcism
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Saint
The Taking of Pelham 123
The Walking Dead: Season 9
Uncle Naji in UAE
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
September 4
The World We Make
September 6
Archibald’s Next Big Thing — NETFLIX FAMILY
Article 15
Elite: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Spy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 9
Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
September 10
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Eat Pray Love
Evelyn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 9
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 12
The I-Land — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mind, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Turbo
September 13
The Chef Show: Volume 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Head Count
Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I’m Sorry: Season 2
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ranch: Part 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tall Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Unbelievable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 14
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
September 15
Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Steal a Pencil for Me
Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1
September 17
Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
The Last Kids on Earth — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 18
Come and Find Me
September 19
Océans
September 20
Between Two Ferns: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM
Criminal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Daddy Issues
Disenchantment: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fastest Car: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Las del hockey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 21
Sarah’s Key
September 23
Team Kaylie — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 24
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 25
Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Birders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El recluso — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitch: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 26
Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Grandmaster
September 27
Bard of Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dragons: Rescue Riders — NETFLIX FAMILY
El marginal: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In the Shadow of the Moon — NETFLIX FILM
Locked Up: Season 4
The Politician — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Skylines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury — NETFLIX ANIME
Vis a vis: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
September 30
Gotham: Season 5
Mo Gilligan: Momentum — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Date unknown
Vagabond — NETFLIX ORIGINAL