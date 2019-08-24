As the month of August winds down, another helping of binge-worthy Netflix content approaches. The month of September looks to be a streaming friendly one with an ample number of shows and movies scheduled to hit your computer screens, TVs, tablets, and phones. The list covers classic comedies, action movies as well as new seasons of our favorite shows.

Perhaps, most noteworthy is the addition of both The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. While The Fellowship of the Ring appears to be absent, fans will definitely want to revisit this series. The books, written by J. R. R. Tolkien, were a major inspiration for George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire (Game of Thrones).

There are a handful of classic comedies coming up as well. The timeless, Superbad, starring Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, and Seth Rogen will be ready to stream September 1st, as well as Adam Sandler's, You Don't Mess with the Zohan. You can check out the full line-up below.

September 1

300

68 Kill

American Psycho (2000)

Dante’s Peak

Elena

For the Birds

Igor

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6

Moving Art: Season 3

My Sister’s Keeper

Mystic River

Olmo & the Seagull

Open Season

Rebel in the Rye

Scream: Season 3

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Stripes

Superbad

The Lake House

The Last Exorcism

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Saint

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Walking Dead: Season 9

Uncle Naji in UAE

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

September 4

The World We Make

September 6

Archibald’s Next Big Thing — NETFLIX FAMILY

Article 15

Elite: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Spy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 9

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

September 10

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eat Pray Love

Evelyn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shameless (U.S.): Shameless: Season 9

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 12

The I-Land — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Mind, Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Turbo

September 13

The Chef Show: Volume 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Head Count

Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I’m Sorry: Season 2

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ranch: Part 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tall Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Unbelievable — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 14

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

September 15

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Steal a Pencil for Me

Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

September 17

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

The Last Kids on Earth — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 18

Come and Find Me

September 19

Océans

September 20

Between Two Ferns: The Movie — NETFLIX FILM

Criminal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Daddy Issues

Disenchantment: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fastest Car: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Las del hockey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 21

Sarah’s Key

September 23

Team Kaylie — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 25

Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Birders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El recluso — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitch: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 26

Explained: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Grandmaster

September 27

Bard of Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dragons: Rescue Riders — NETFLIX FAMILY

El marginal: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the Shadow of the Moon — NETFLIX FILM

Locked Up: Season 4

The Politician — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Skylines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury — NETFLIX ANIME

Vis a vis: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

September 30

Gotham: Season 5

Mo Gilligan: Momentum — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Date unknown

Vagabond — NETFLIX ORIGINAL