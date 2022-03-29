It's nearly the end of an era for one of Netflix's greatest original shows. On Friday, April 29th, the final episodes of the last season of Ozark will arrive on the streamer, unveiling the long-awaited fates of on-screen favourites like Marty, Wendy, and Ruth.

The visual preview for the second part of season four was uploaded on Tuesday, March 29th, and as Complex notes, it depicts our two leads as more stressed out than we've ever seen them before, clearly in over their heads as they struggle to fulfill their sometimes bloody duties in their arrangement with a dangerous Mexican drug cartel.

The latest episodes will pick up where part one previously left off back in January, as the Byrdes and those around them struggle to pick up the pieces from an untimely and unexpected loss that's shaken some of their most important relationships to an apparent point of no repair.

During a conversation with IndieWire, series lead Jason Bateman revealed that he's just as curious as fans to see how Ozark will reach its conclusion next month. "I do know where everything is going to end," he shared.

"The specifics leading up to it, I didn't really grind [Chris Mundy] on. But I was interested in the big question he has the opportunity to answer: Are they going to get away with it, or are they going to pay a bill?"





Diehard fans of the Netflix Original will be happy to know that, following the final episode will come a 30-minute special called "A Farewell to Ozark," which is said to "explore the genesis of the series, the rich characters we loved and loved to hate, the gripping performances that captivated us, the creatives who made magic behind the camera, and a wealth of memories over the last five years."

Check out the latest Ozark series finale trailer below, and look out for the latest episodes arriving on April 29th.

