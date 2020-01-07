"No one stays on top forever." It looks as if the good times are coming to an end in the trailer for the second season of Narcos: Mexico. The Netflix drama is a spinoff of the original Narcos about Pablo Escobar, and in this upcoming season, it looks as if Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo, the leader of Mexico’s Guadalajara cartel, is finding that with his infamy comes many more snakes in the grass.

Gallardo and his crew sit around a festive Last Supper-esque table as they enjoy what luxuries their criminal activities have afforded them, however, not all is as it seems. While everyone is smiling and cheerful above the table, underneath they all have their firearms squarely pointed at one another. “Backstabbing’s hard work; it wears you out, eventually," the narrating DEA agent says. "And no one is untouchable."

The fiery second season of Narcos: Mexico is set to kick off on February 13, so prepare to spend Valentine's Day streaming all things related to Mexican drug cartels. Narcos aired for three seasons before the show moved its sights from Colombia to Mexico, so make sure to catch up on every episode before getting addicted to this one. Check out the trailer below.