We've seen A$AP Rocky touch the big screen on a few occasions in the past. DOPE became his breakout moment in the world of film but it also became his sole acting endeavor. However, fans have been anticipating the release of the film Monster since it debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018 and finally, it will be hitting Netflix next month.

A trailer for the film, executive produced by Swizz Beatz, Nas, and Jeffrey Wright, was released this week which gave fans a glimpse of the upcoming legal drama. Nas and Rocky also make appearances in the film's trailer which shows the rap legend as an inmate and the Harlem artist as a William King.

Aside from Nas and Rocky, other stars in the film include Kelvin Harrison Jr. who takes on the leading role of Steve Harmon, Jennifer Hudson as Mrs. Hudson, and Jeffrey Wright as Mr. Harmon.

Per Netflix, the story of the film, which is an adaption of Walter Dean Myers' novel of the same name, revolves around a 17-year-old honors student from Harlem, Steve Harmon, who ends up being convicted of felony murder.

"I’m excited to share this beautiful, emotional, and important story with you all," John Legend wrong upon unveiling the trailer.

Monster debuts on Netflix on May 7th. Will you be watching?