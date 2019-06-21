A look at Netflix's upcoming release schedule.
With June coming to an end, you may be getting tired of this month's Netflix releases. Luckily, as a new month approaches, so does a new helping of content available to stream. With comedic classics, original content, and new seasons of the platform’s most popular shows, viewers may be left feeling a bit spoiled.
With regard to anticipation, season three of your favorite fix of eighties nostalgia, Stranger Things, reigns supreme. Nike recently collaborated with the show for a sneaker & apparel collection and Coca-Cola has brought back it’s eighties product, New Coke. The show will drop on July 4th, but for now, you can check out the final trailer, released last night. New seasons of Orange Is the New Black and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee are scheduled to be released as well.
There’s also a handful of classics you won't want to miss out on. You’ll be able to catch Caddyshack, Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke, The Pink Panther and more. With Quentin Tarantino’s newest project, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, being released soon, you might want to revisit IngloriousBastards. The Tarantino classic features some of the director’s best work. You’ll also be able to catch several Netflix originals such as The Great Hack, Typewriter, and Taco Chronicles.
You can find the full release schedule below via comingsoon.net.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
July 1
Designated Survivor: 60 days — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore
Astro Boy
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Cloverfield
Race to Witch Mountain
Frozen River
Inkheart
Kill the Irishman
Lady in the Water
Little Monsters
Mean Dreams
Mean Streets
Megamind
Nights in Rodanthe
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Philadelphia
Rain Man
Road House
Room on the Broom
Scream 3
Starsky & Hutch
Swiped
Swordfish
Taxi Driver
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The American
The Book of Eli
The Brothers Grimm
The Hangover
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
War Against Women
Who’s That Knocking at My Door?
July 2
Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bangkok Love Stories: Plead — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Good Witch: Season 4
July 3
The Last Czars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Yummy Mummies: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 4
Kakegurui: Season 2
Stranger Things 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 5
In The Dark: Season 1
July 6
Free Rein: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Iron Lady
Sicilian Ghost Story
July 9
Mary Poppins Returns
Kinky
July 10
Family Reunion — NETFLIX FAMILY
Grand Designs: Season 10
Grand Designs: Season 15
Parchís: El documental — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 11
Cities of Last Things — NETFLIX FILM
July 12
3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
4 latas — NETFLIX FILM
Blown Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bonus Family: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Extreme Engagement — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kidnapping Stella — NETFLIX FILM
Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1
Point Blank — NETFLIX FILM
Taco Chronicles — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
True Tunes: Songs — NETFLIX FAMILY
July 13
Sorry Angel
July 16
The Break-Up
The Princess and the Frog
Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wynonna Earp: Season 3
July 17
Pinky Malinky: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
July 18
Secret Obsession — NETFLIX FILM
July 19
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
La casa de papel: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Queer Eye: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac — NETFLIX ANIME
Typewriter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 22
Inglourious Basterds
July 24
The Great Hack — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 25
Another Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Workin’ Moms: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 26
Boi — NETFLIX FILM
The Exception
Girls With Balls — NETFLIX FILM
My First First Love: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Orange Is the New Black: Season 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Son — NETFLIX FILM
Sugar Rush: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Worst Witch: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
July 29
The Croods
July 30
Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 31
Kengan Ashura: Part l — NETFLIX ANIME
The Letdown: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Red Sea Diving Resort — NETFLIX FILM
Wentworth: Season 7