With June coming to an end, you may be getting tired of this month's Netflix releases. Luckily, as a new month approaches, so does a new helping of content available to stream. With comedic classics, original content, and new seasons of the platform’s most popular shows, viewers may be left feeling a bit spoiled.

With regard to anticipation, season three of your favorite fix of eighties nostalgia, Stranger Things, reigns supreme. Nike recently collaborated with the show for a sneaker & apparel collection and Coca-Cola has brought back it’s eighties product, New Coke. The show will drop on July 4th, but for now, you can check out the final trailer, released last night. New seasons of Orange Is the New Black and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee are scheduled to be released as well.

There’s also a handful of classics you won't want to miss out on. You’ll be able to catch Caddyshack, Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke, The Pink Panther and more. With Quentin Tarantino’s newest project, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, being released soon, you might want to revisit IngloriousBastards. The Tarantino classic features some of the director’s best work. You’ll also be able to catch several Netflix originals such as The Great Hack, Typewriter, and Taco Chronicles.

You can find the full release schedule below





July 1

Designated Survivor: 60 days — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore

Astro Boy

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Cloverfield

Race to Witch Mountain

Frozen River

Inkheart

Kill the Irishman

Lady in the Water

Little Monsters

Mean Dreams

Mean Streets

Megamind

Nights in Rodanthe

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Philadelphia

Rain Man

Road House

Room on the Broom

Scream 3

Starsky & Hutch

Swiped

Swordfish

Taxi Driver

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The American

The Book of Eli

The Brothers Grimm

The Hangover

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

War Against Women

Who’s That Knocking at My Door?

July 2

Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bangkok Love Stories: Plead — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Good Witch: Season 4

July 3

The Last Czars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Yummy Mummies: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 4

Kakegurui: Season 2

Stranger Things 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 5

In The Dark: Season 1

July 6

Free Rein: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Iron Lady

Sicilian Ghost Story

July 9

Mary Poppins Returns

Kinky

July 10

Family Reunion — NETFLIX FAMILY

Grand Designs: Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Parchís: El documental — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 11

Cities of Last Things — NETFLIX FILM

July 12

3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

4 latas — NETFLIX FILM

Blown Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bonus Family: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Extreme Engagement — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kidnapping Stella — NETFLIX FILM

Luis Miguel – The Series: Season 1

Point Blank — NETFLIX FILM

Taco Chronicles — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

True Tunes: Songs — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 13

Sorry Angel

July 16

The Break-Up

The Princess and the Frog

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wynonna Earp: Season 3

July 17

Pinky Malinky: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 18

Secret Obsession — NETFLIX FILM

July 19

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

La casa de papel: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Queer Eye: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac — NETFLIX ANIME

Typewriter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 22

Inglourious Basterds

July 24

The Great Hack — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 25

Another Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Workin’ Moms: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 26

Boi — NETFLIX FILM

The Exception

Girls With Balls — NETFLIX FILM

My First First Love: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Orange Is the New Black: Season 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Son — NETFLIX FILM

Sugar Rush: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Worst Witch: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 29

The Croods

July 30

Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 31

Kengan Ashura: Part l — NETFLIX ANIME

The Letdown: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Red Sea Diving Resort — NETFLIX FILM

Wentworth: Season 7