Netflix is kicking 2020 off with a bang.
We're still a few weeks out, but Netflix has revealed what the company has in store for its January 2020 additions to the platform. There is a large selection of both note-worthy movies and TV shows that will be available throughout the month.
For movies, audiences will be treated to a handful of classic comedies such as Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle and Yes Man, as well as a number of other fantastic films like Inception, both Kill Bill: Vo.1 and 2, the final two Lord of The Rings films, The Master and more.
As for TV, Season 4 of the Netflix Original, Hip-Hop Evolution, airs on January 17th. The show is a docuseries that follows the genre's growth and it's most important artists. At the end of the month, part two of season 6 of Bojack Horseman is set to air. This will be the final episode of the critically acclaimed animated series.
Check out the full schedule below, courtesy of Buzzfeed.
Jan. 1
Ghost Stories — NETFLIX FILM
Messiah — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Spinning Out — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Circle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Good Girls, Season 2
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Drugs, Inc., Season 6
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
Pan's Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya, Season 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
Jan. 2
Sex, Explained: Limited Series — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Thieves of the Wood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jan. 3
Anne with an E: The Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
All the Freckles in the World — NETFLIX FILM
Jan. 4
Go! Go! Cory Carson — NETFLIX FAMILY
Jan. 8
Cheer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Jan. 10
AJ and the Queen — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Giri / Haji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Harvey Girls Forever!, Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Inbestigators, Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Medical Police — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Scissor Seven — NETFLIX ANIME
Until Dawn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Zumbo's Just Desserts, Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Evil Dead
Jan. 12
Betty White: First Lady of Television
Jan. 13
The Healing Powers of Dude — NETFLIX FAMILY
Jan. 14
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Master
Jan. 15
Big Fat Liar
Quien a hierro mata — NETFLIX FILM
Grace and Frankie, Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jan. 16
NiNoKuni — NETFLIX ANIME
Steve Jobs
Jan. 17
Ares — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hip-Hop Evolution, Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sex Education, Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Tyler Perry's A Fall from Grace — NETFLIX FILM
Vivir dos veces — NETFLIX FILM
Wer kann, der kann! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jan. 18
The Bling Ring
Jan. 20
Family Reunion: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Jan. 21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Word Party, Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Jan. 22
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Playing with Fire, Season 1
Jan. 23
The Ghost Bride — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
October Faction — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Queen
SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac, Season 1 / Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Jan. 24
A Sun — NETFLIX FILM
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ranch: The Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rise of Empires: Ottoman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jan. 26
Vir Das: For India — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jan. 27
Country Strong
We Are Your Friends
Jan. 28
Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jan. 29
Frères Ennemis — NETFLIX FILM
Next In Fashion — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Night on Earth — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Omniscient — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jan. 30
Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nighthawks
Raising Cain
The Stranger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jan. 31
37 Seconds — NETFLIX FILM
American Assassin
Bojack Horseman, Season 6 (Part B) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Diablero, Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I AM A KILLER, Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Nera — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ragnarok — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Coming soon, TBD:
Dracula — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What the Love! with Karan Johar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL