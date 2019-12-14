We're still a few weeks out, but Netflix has revealed what the company has in store for its January 2020 additions to the platform. There is a large selection of both note-worthy movies and TV shows that will be available throughout the month.

For movies, audiences will be treated to a handful of classic comedies such as Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle and Yes Man, as well as a number of other fantastic films like Inception, both Kill Bill: Vo.1 and 2, the final two Lord of The Rings films, The Master and more.

As for TV, Season 4 of the Netflix Original, Hip-Hop Evolution, airs on January 17th. The show is a docuseries that follows the genre's growth and it's most important artists. At the end of the month, part two of season 6 of Bojack Horseman is set to air. This will be the final episode of the critically acclaimed animated series.

Check out the full schedule below, courtesy of Buzzfeed.

Jan. 1

Ghost Stories — NETFLIX FILM

Messiah — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Spinning Out — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Circle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Good Girls, Season 2

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Drugs, Inc., Season 6

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Pan's Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya, Season 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

Jan. 2

Sex, Explained: Limited Series — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Thieves of the Wood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jan. 3

Anne with an E: The Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

All the Freckles in the World — NETFLIX FILM

Jan. 4

Go! Go! Cory Carson — NETFLIX FAMILY

Jan. 8

Cheer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Jan. 10

AJ and the Queen — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Giri / Haji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Harvey Girls Forever!, Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Inbestigators, Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Medical Police — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Scissor Seven — NETFLIX ANIME

Until Dawn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Zumbo's Just Desserts, Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Evil Dead

Jan. 12

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Jan. 13

The Healing Powers of Dude — NETFLIX FAMILY

Jan. 14

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Master

Jan. 15

Big Fat Liar

Quien a hierro mata — NETFLIX FILM

Grace and Frankie, Season 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jan. 16

NiNoKuni — NETFLIX ANIME

Steve Jobs

Jan. 17

Ares — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hip-Hop Evolution, Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sex Education, Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tiny House Nation: Volume 2

Tyler Perry's A Fall from Grace — NETFLIX FILM

Vivir dos veces — NETFLIX FILM

Wer kann, der kann! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jan. 18

The Bling Ring

Jan. 20

Family Reunion: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Jan. 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Word Party, Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Jan. 22

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Playing with Fire, Season 1

Jan. 23

The Ghost Bride — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

October Faction — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen

SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac, Season 1 / Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Jan. 24

A Sun — NETFLIX FILM

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ranch: The Final Season — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rise of Empires: Ottoman — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jan. 26

Vir Das: For India — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jan. 27

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

Jan. 28

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jan. 29

Frères Ennemis — NETFLIX FILM

Next In Fashion — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Night on Earth — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Omniscient — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jan. 30

Ainori Love Wagon: African Journey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

The Stranger — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jan. 31

37 Seconds — NETFLIX FILM

American Assassin

Bojack Horseman, Season 6 (Part B) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Diablero, Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I AM A KILLER, Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Nera — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ragnarok — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Coming soon, TBD:

Dracula — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What the Love! with Karan Johar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL