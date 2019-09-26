Netflix's series debut of the rap competition show Rhythm + Flow couldn't come sooner at this point since we've been given teaser after teaser for a few months now. Chance The Rapper, Cardi B and T.I. serve as the trio of judges on the panel, helping to navigate each contestant in the right direction to win the ultimate title of being the best upcoming act from Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City.

"Success in this line of work looks a million different ways," Chance says at the top of the newest clip. "There is a criteria that you gotta meet." T.I further explains in a round table discussion that he and the judges owe it to the public to "comb the streets" of their cities to pull the greatest talent. "You ain't gotta be gangsta, you gotta be real," Tip adds.

The late Nipsey Hussle, Royce da 5'9", Miguel, DJ Khaled, Killer Mike, Quavo, Teyana Taylor, Jhené Aiko, Snoop Dogg and many more make cameos in the show to help the rappers secure their placement in the show. Rhythm + Flow will hit Netflix on October 9th with just four episodes being released showing the auditions. After that, three more episodes will be released on October 16th focusing on rap battles and cyphers and the final three episodes will hit the platform on October 23rd.

Watch the full trailer below.