After the launch of Disney+ and AppleTV this month, Netflix is looking to prove they're still on top. Checking out their releases on schedule for this coming month, it looks like they've got a good shot at showing everyone who's boss. Perhaps, most noteworthy is the upcoming Noah Baumbach film, Marriage Story. The movie is inspired by the real-life divorce of Baumbach and stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a stage director and his actor wife as they work through a coast-to-coast divorce.

Other noteworthy additions include Spike Lee's 1994 film, Malcolm X and a second season of the Netflix original series, You. The film adaptation of the popular video game, The Witcher, also arrives later this month. It looks like we'll have a surplus of new content to stream. Check out the full schedule of releases below courtesy of Complex.

December 1

Dead Kids (Netflix Film)

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Cut Bank

Eastsiders: Season 4

Malcolm X

Searching for Sugar Man

Sweet Virginia

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

December 2

Nightflyers: Season 1 Team Kaylie: Part 2 (Netflix Family)

December 3

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo (Netflix Film)

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix Original)

War on Everyone

December 4

The Last O.G.: Season 2

Let's Dance (Netflix Film)

Los Briceño (Netflix Original)

Magic for Humans: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

December 5

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (Netflix Film)

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Netflix Original)

Greenleaf: Season 4

Home for Christmas (Netflix Original)

V Wars (Netflix Original)

December 6

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (Netflix Original)

The Chosen One: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

The Confession Killer (Netflix Documentary)

Fuller House: Season 5 (Netflix Original)

Glow Up (Netflix Original)

Marriage Story (Netflix Film)

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas (Netflix Family)

Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)

Three Days of Christmas (Netflix Original)

Triad Princess (Netflix Original)

Virgin River (Netflix Original)

December 8

From Paris with Love

December 9

A Family Reunion Christmas (Netflix Family)

It Comes at Night

December 10

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (Netflix Original)

Outlander: Season 3

December 11

The Sky Is Pink

December 12

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (Netflix Fim)

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father (Netflix Original)

December 13

6 Underground (Netflix Original)

December 15

A Family Man

Dil Dhadakne Do

Karthik Calling Karthik

December 16

Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians: Season 4

December 17

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! (Netflix Original)

December 18

Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (Netflix Documentary)

Soundtrack (Netflix Official)

December 19

After The Raid (Netflix Documentary)

Ultraviolet: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Twice Upon a Time (Netflix Original)

December 20

The Two Popes (Netflix Film)

The Witcher (Netflix Original)

December 22

Private Practice: Season 1-6

December 23

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

December 24

Carole & Tuesday: Part 2 (Netflix Anime)

Como caído del cielo (Netflix Film)

Crash Landing on You (Netflix Original)

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix Original)

Lost in Space: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

December 25

Sweetheart

December 26

The App (Netflix Film)

Le Bazar de la Charité (Netflix Original)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Netflix Family)

You: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

December 27

The Gift (Netflix Original)

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (Netflix Documentary)

The Secret Life of Pets 2

December 28

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy (Netflix Film)

December 29

Lawless

December 30

Alexa & Katie: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened (Netflix Anime)

December 31

The Degenerates: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Die Another Day

GoldenEye

Heartbreakers

The Neighbor (Netflix Original)

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures (Netflix Original)