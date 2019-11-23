Netflix looks to prove they're still top dog.
After the launch of Disney+ and AppleTV this month, Netflix is looking to prove they're still on top. Checking out their releases on schedule for this coming month, it looks like they've got a good shot at showing everyone who's boss. Perhaps, most noteworthy is the upcoming Noah Baumbach film, Marriage Story. The movie is inspired by the real-life divorce of Baumbach and stars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson as a stage director and his actor wife as they work through a coast-to-coast divorce.
Other noteworthy additions include Spike Lee's 1994 film, Malcolm X and a second season of the Netflix original series, You. The film adaptation of the popular video game, The Witcher, also arrives later this month. It looks like we'll have a surplus of new content to stream. Check out the full schedule of releases below courtesy of Complex.
December 1
Dead Kids (Netflix Film)
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Cut Bank
Eastsiders: Season 4
Malcolm X
Searching for Sugar Man
Sweet Virginia
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
December 2
Nightflyers: Season 1 Team Kaylie: Part 2 (Netflix Family)
December 3
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo (Netflix Film)
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (Netflix Original)
War on Everyone
December 4
The Last O.G.: Season 2
Let's Dance (Netflix Film)
Los Briceño (Netflix Original)
Magic for Humans: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
December 5
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby (Netflix Film)
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Netflix Original)
Greenleaf: Season 4
Home for Christmas (Netflix Original)
V Wars (Netflix Original)
December 6
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show (Netflix Original)
The Chosen One: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Confession Killer (Netflix Documentary)
Fuller House: Season 5 (Netflix Original)
Glow Up (Netflix Original)
Marriage Story (Netflix Film)
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas (Netflix Family)
Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
Three Days of Christmas (Netflix Original)
Triad Princess (Netflix Original)
Virgin River (Netflix Original)
December 8
From Paris with Love
December 9
A Family Reunion Christmas (Netflix Family)
It Comes at Night
December 10
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show (Netflix Original)
Outlander: Season 3
December 11
The Sky Is Pink
December 12
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos (Netflix Fim)
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father (Netflix Original)
December 13
6 Underground (Netflix Original)
December 15
A Family Man
Dil Dhadakne Do
Karthik Calling Karthik
December 16
Burlesque
The Danish Girl
The Magicians: Season 4
December 17
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America! (Netflix Original)
December 18
Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (Netflix Documentary)
Soundtrack (Netflix Official)
December 19
After The Raid (Netflix Documentary)
Ultraviolet: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Twice Upon a Time (Netflix Original)
December 20
The Two Popes (Netflix Film)
The Witcher (Netflix Original)
December 22
Private Practice: Season 1-6
December 23
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
December 24
Carole & Tuesday: Part 2 (Netflix Anime)
Como caído del cielo (Netflix Film)
Crash Landing on You (Netflix Original)
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix Original)
Lost in Space: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 2 (Netflix Original)
December 25
Sweetheart
December 26
The App (Netflix Film)
Le Bazar de la Charité (Netflix Original)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Netflix Family)
You: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
December 27
The Gift (Netflix Original)
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up (Netflix Documentary)
The Secret Life of Pets 2
December 28
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy (Netflix Film)
December 29
Lawless
December 30
Alexa & Katie: Season 3 (Netflix Family)
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened (Netflix Anime)
December 31
The Degenerates: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Die Another Day
GoldenEye
Heartbreakers
The Neighbor (Netflix Original)
Red Dawn
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World Is Not Enough
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures (Netflix Original)