The trailer for season three of Netflix's Dear White People has arrived and in it, we can see that there will be some serious changes at Winchester University. Off the top, it's evident that the series lead, Samantha White, takes a break from her Dear White People radio broadcast where her friend, Joelle, takes over.



“My hair is very different,” Logan Browning (who stars as Samantha) previously said of her character in season three. “Sam is now focusing on other things. She’s focusing on her documentary. She’s left the radio station. She just doesn’t want to be this mouthpiece, this persona, so she’s really trying to figure out who she is outside of this world and she’s having a difficult time because she has been made up of the radio station and made up of being the on-campus voice."

Elsewhere in the official trailer, an obvious growth in certain character's lives are taking place such as Lionel Higgins who explores more into his sexuality. The season will also invite some new stars to the roster, with guest features by LaVerne Cox, Blair Underwood, Nicole Brown, Flavor Flav, and creator Justin Simien.

Peep the trailer below and catch season three on Netflix August 2nd.