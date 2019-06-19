One of Netflix's more recent original mystery series has been cancelled after just one season, Variety reports. Chambers starred Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn, Sivan Alyra Rose, Lilliya Reid and more and followed a teen who underwent heart surgery and suffered satanic consequences once gaining the organ of a troubled teen.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

“’Chambers’ will not return for a second season,” a Netflix spokesperson told the publication. “We’re grateful to creator and showrunner Leah Rachel for bringing this story to us and to her fellow executive producers Alfonso Gomez Rejon, Steve Gaghan from Super Emotional, Winnie Kemp and Wolfgang Hammer from Super Deluxe, and Jennifer Yale. We’re also thankful to the tireless crew, and to our incredible cast, especially Uma Thurman, Tony Goldwyn and talented newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose.”

The cancellation surely has to do with the low traction the series picked up as well as the low rating from Rotten Tomatoes, pulling in just a 41% approval rating.

Variety reviewed the series as well with writer Daniel D’Addario not having the best to say. “‘Chambers,’ Netflix’s new horror series, doesn’t have much going for it — it’s a grody, nasty piece of work, a story that would at least be endurable if it were the under-ninety-minute movie it seems to want to be," he wrote.