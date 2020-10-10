The streaming giant continues to come in clutch during quarantine.
On top of the Spooky Season additions Netflix is introducing this month, a new batch of holiday titles will be making their way to the platform as the year concludes. With new holiday releases hitting our screens as early as October, Netflix is wasting no time ushering in the Christmas season.
Highlights among the upcoming titles include a sequel to The Christmas Chronicles titled, wait for it….The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, in which siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce are tasked with fighting off an evil force threatening to end Christmas forever. Fans of The Great British Baking Show will be thrilled to see the latest release in the franchise’s holiday series arrive December 4th, and How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding tells an all-too-familiar tale of a dysfunctional family trying to have an enjoyable Christmas, but also having to execute a Christmas wedding on top of all the chaos.
Take a look at the list below of all of Netflix’s upcoming holiday additions and let us know what you’ll be tuning into.
October 28
Holidate
November 5
Operation Christmas Drop
November 10
Dash & Lily
November 13
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
November 18
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas
November 19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
November 20
Alien Xmas
November 22
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
November 24
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday
November 25
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two
November 27
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
Sugar Rush Christmas, Season 2
November 29
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
Unofficial November release date:
Überweihnachten
December 1
Angela's Christmas Wish
The Holiday Movies That Made Us
December 3
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem
December 4
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3
Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas
December 5
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas
December 8
Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers
December 9
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas
The Big Show Show: Christmas
December 11
A Trash Truck Christmas
Unofficial December Release Dates:
Home For Christmas: Season 2
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding