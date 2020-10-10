On top of the Spooky Season additions Netflix is introducing this month, a new batch of holiday titles will be making their way to the platform as the year concludes. With new holiday releases hitting our screens as early as October, Netflix is wasting no time ushering in the Christmas season.

Highlights among the upcoming titles include a sequel to The Christmas Chronicles titled, wait for it….The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two, in which siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce are tasked with fighting off an evil force threatening to end Christmas forever. Fans of The Great British Baking Show will be thrilled to see the latest release in the franchise’s holiday series arrive December 4th, and How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding tells an all-too-familiar tale of a dysfunctional family trying to have an enjoyable Christmas, but also having to execute a Christmas wedding on top of all the chaos.

Take a look at the list below of all of Netflix’s upcoming holiday additions and let us know what you’ll be tuning into.

October 28

Holidate

November 5

Operation Christmas Drop

November 10

Dash & Lily

November 13

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

November 18

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

November 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

November 20

Alien Xmas

November 22

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square

November 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

November 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

November 27

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

Sugar Rush Christmas, Season 2

November 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Unofficial November release date:

Überweihnachten

December 1

Angela's Christmas Wish

The Holiday Movies That Made Us

December 3

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday

Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem

December 4

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3

Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas

December 5

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas

December 8

Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers

December 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas

The Big Show Show: Christmas

December 11

A Trash Truck Christmas

Unofficial December Release Dates:

Home For Christmas: Season 2

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

